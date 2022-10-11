Spearfisher to cop sanctions after killing wobbegong shark at Tathra

A spearfisher who reportedly caught a wobbegong shark in waters off Tathra is to be sanctioned by authorities.
On September 22, Department of Primary Industries Fisheries Officers received a report of a spearfisher who had allegedly taken a wobbegong shark from the waters off Kianinny Bay.
While not listed as a vulnerable species, in NSW the bag limit for recreational fishers, including spearfishers, for wobbegong sharks is zero.
"The excellent report from a member of the public contained some great images, including one of the alleged offender's vehicle and number plate," the DPI said.
"Fisheries Officers were able to use the information contained within the FisherWatch report.
"They applied for and were granted a search warrant for the alleged offender's residence as well as obtaining witness statements and devising a plan to execute the search warrant, in company with Eden Water Police and Bega Detectives."
DPI said the search warrant was executed later that day, with 2.78kg of wobbegong shark flesh located inside the man's fridge, as well as related diving equipment, including a speargun at the premises.
During a formal interview with authorities, the offender reportedly admitted to unlawfully taking the wobbegong shark DPI said.
DPI said the man would now face sanctions in relation to the offence.
"Fisheries Officers work various shifts throughout the week, including nights weekends and public holidays, and cover all areas of NSW," a DPI spokesperson said.
"Members of the public play a vital role in protecting our valuable fisheries resources.
"Detailed information such as time, date, location, descriptions of people/activity involved, vehicle and vessel descriptions, including registration numbers, and any photos/videos that can be safely taken is all invaluable to Fisheries Officers."
The public is encouraged to report illegal or suspected illegal fishing activity to the Fishers Watch Phoneline on 1800 043 536 or report it online via this form
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.