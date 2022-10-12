Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Mums and bubs from across the Eurobodalla gathered for a support workshop

Updated October 12 2022 - 1:43am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ABA volunteer Lizette Botha holding Baby Alfie while he naps at the ABA event. Picture supplied.

Mothers have gathered together to build relationships and share parenting and mothering tips.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.