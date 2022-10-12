Mothers have gathered together to build relationships and share parenting and mothering tips.
The Australian Breastfeeding Association (ABA) Eurobodalla ran an Active Art Workshop in Catalina on the final day of the school holidays.
Facilitated by Ness Shannon and funded by the Eurobodalla Council Shire Bushfire recovery grant, participants were able to create and connect, in a safe, supportive and nurturing environment.
"The marriage of art and parenting, working simultaneously to break down barriers, dispels COVID-19 social awkwardness and forge friendships, was heartwarming to see in action after the past few challenging years," ABA group leader Michelle Hamrosi said.
"This is exactly what our community needs to heal the past traumas and create resilience going forward.
"Creating a village of support for mums really is so important right now."
A children's table was set up and volunteers helped engage older children, while mums and bubs were able to sit, draw, paint, write affirmation cards and share the challenges and joys of mothering.
New friendships were formed.
Young children held up their artwork with proud smiles.
The workshop aimed to create a safe and nurturing environment where mums were able to connect with an ABA counsellor and discuss their breastfeeding and parenting concerns.
ABA Eurobodalla is welcoming new members and volunteers for 2023.
To join, or for more information, email abaeurobodalla@gmail.com
