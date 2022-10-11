Eurobodalla Shire Council's coastal management strategy is open for community feedback.
The draft Open Coast Coastal Management Program (CMP) outlines how the council can best manage and protect the beaches, headlands and shorelines that are so precious and treasured along the Eurobodalla coastline.
It is a 10 year strategy incorporating ecological, social and economic factors related to the shire's littoral areas.
The Eurobodalla has more than 140 kilometres of coastline, and the council is responsible for managing about 60 per cent of the coast.
Council's coastal planner Cameron Whiting said the council recognised and shared the community's high regard for a beautiful, clean and healthy coast.
"Storms and sea-level rise, public access to sensitive habitats, and multi-agency responsibilities are just some of the challenges to managing our coast into the future," Mr Whiting said.
READ MORE:
"This draft program has been developed from feedback we have been collecting since early 2021. It looks to balance environmental interests with our community's aspirations for access and protections of our beaches - all the while maintaining the natural quality of our coast.
"We all have important roles to play and this Coastal Management Plan can become an agreed strategy between the community, the council, Traditional Owners and state agencies."
The draft (CMP) is on public exhibition from October 12 until November 9.
In addition to public display, the council will hold three drop-in sessions where community members can meet with the council staff and specialist consultants to discuss the draft program:
Mr Whiting said the draft program included proposed priority actions such as a revetment to protect Long Beach's Bay Road, and inundation berm to protect Surfside, and rock-wall upgrades at Wharf Road and Caseys Beach to address current and future coastal hazards at these sites.
"The CMP allows us to access valuable financial support from the NSW Government to protect and enhance our coast," he said.
To view the draft Open Coast Coastal Management Program, visit www.esc.nsw.gov/haveyoursay
The CMP was prepared with financial and technical support from the NSW Government. For more information or to register for a drop-in session, contact Cameron Whiting on 4474 1000 or cameron.whiting@esc.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.