We are pleased to note that our Shire Council is to receive £650 out of the Commonwealth's special grant of £96,000 and that the Councillors have wisely decided to spend £300 of that amount with another £300 added on the much-needed re-formation of Mullenderee road. With the balance of the grant, subsidized by £1 for £1 by the Council, the Moruya-Bodalla road between the 214 and 216 mile posts, as well as Nelligen-Braidwood road will receive attention.