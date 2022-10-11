THE Government's contribution to hospitals is to be increased by the payment of £1 for £1 subsidy, without limits.
A BIG party of tourists from Melbourne passed through Moruya on Tuesday. There were 35 in all, and they are travelling in two big char-a-bancs. They left Melbourne last Monday week, and are proceeding by easy stages to Sydney, and will return by the main southern route to Melbourne. There is a cinematograph operator with the party, and he is taking moving pictures along the way.
We are pleased to note that our Shire Council is to receive £650 out of the Commonwealth's special grant of £96,000 and that the Councillors have wisely decided to spend £300 of that amount with another £300 added on the much-needed re-formation of Mullenderee road. With the balance of the grant, subsidized by £1 for £1 by the Council, the Moruya-Bodalla road between the 214 and 216 mile posts, as well as Nelligen-Braidwood road will receive attention.
THROUGH the particularly kind treatment given him when an inmate of the Moruya Hospital some time ago, and thus fully realising the benefits of these worthy institutions, Mr. S. Harkus, of Nelligen, has notified the Hon. Secretary that he will donate a ham for the ball supper on Tuesday night next.
AT a meeting of the Moruya District Cricket Association the following office-bearers were elected: - Patron, Mr. R. N. Bull; President, Mr. C. de Saxe; Vice-Presidents, Messrs. W. Doyle and L. W. Jones; Secretary, Mr. C. Carter; Treasurer, Mr. F. Knight; Delegates, Messrs. F. Knight and C. Selden (Moruya) and S. Marsden and A. Smith (Bodalla). Bateman's Bay and Narooma to be appointed. ...
ON Wednesday the dredge Antleon commenced very necessary operations just
inside the entrance to our river.
MISS Rose Murphy met with a painful accident on Saturday last. When descending
the steps at the back of her residence she tripped, and falling heavily she broke a
bone in her ankle. Dr. Quilter set the injured member and the patient is now
progressing satisfactorily.
OUR progressive townsman, Mr. A. H. Preddy is undoubtedly imbued with wonderful
energy. In addition to his many business enterprises on hand he has purchased
another up-to-date cinema plant. With an International lorry, a De Dion engine,
Power's biograph, and an electric lighting plant, he will travel north as far as
Bateman's Bay, and south to Cobargo. ...
Mrs W. Emmott and Miss Mary Emmott are on a short visit to Moruya, and are the
guests of Mrs. J. Emmott, of "Eversley."
