Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

ACCC seeking feedback on planned TPG-Telstra merger in regional Australia

Updated October 11 2022 - 6:01am, first published 5:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.

TPG Telecom is calling on Far South Coast residents to have their say to bring "better mobile competition" to regional Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.