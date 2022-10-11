ACCC seeking feedback on planned TPG-Telstra merger in regional Australia

TPG Telecom is calling on Far South Coast residents to have their say to bring "better mobile competition" to regional Australia.
The ACCC is currently seeking submissions from the public on how the proposed TPG Telecom-Telstra regional network sharing arrangement will benefit mobile service, choice and competition in regional Australia.
Under the deal, TPG would use services supplied by Telstra to offer 4G and 5G services in regional areas. TPG would also transfer up to 169 of its existing mobile sites in regional Australia to Telstra and decommission the remaining sites.
TPG Telecom's James Rickards said the company believed the proposed arrangement would be a "significant win" for the Eurobodalla Shire and the rest of the Far South Coast.
"Now is the time to write to you local member or the ACCC directly and let them know your views," he said.
"We are calling on Eurobodalla residents, and all regional residents, to have their voices heard and help address the increasing need for greater competition and choice of mobile services throughout the country."
Final public submissions to the ACCC are due by October 14.
The Eurobodalla Shire Council, the Australian Trucking Association, the National Farmers' Federation, and the Regional, Rural and Remote Communications Coalition are some of the organisations who have made submissions to the ACCC so far.
Eurobodalla Shire Council said in its submission that it "regularly receives complaints regarding coverage and capacity issues from residents, visitors and businesses on telecommunications issues".
Council said it believed the deal would "expand carrier coverage across the Eurobodalla region enabling greater choice of retail products for businesses and residents; increase network coverage out of major towns for visitors to the region; address capacity issues within the network during seasonal peaks and provide consistency of data speeds".
The Australian Trucking Association said the proposed deal would "improve the quality of regional mobile connectivity, as well as increasing competition and choice for regional phone customers".
It also said there would be "strong benefits" for road transport in regional areas.
"Consumers should not have to pay for the construction of a third mobile phone network in the regional coverage zone when a cost-effective alternative exists to better utilise existing equipment and spectrum," the ATA's submission reads.
The National Farmers' Federation said improving telecommunications would help in its target of reaching $100 billion in farm gate output by 2030.
Economic and competition experts are also strongly supporting the deal, stating the regional network sharing arrangement "is expected to close the digital divide that exists between metro and regional Australia" while also "leading to downward pressure on pricing".
If approved by the ACCC, the proposed network sharing arrangement will increase the choice of mobile providers from two to three, meaning people and businesses in Eurobodalla and South Coast NSW will have access to TPG's brands including Vodafone, iiNet, Internode and felix for the very first time.
The ACCC recently released its preliminary view on the proposed agreement, noting "TPG will likely be able to immediately offer an improved product to customers who value better regional network coverage, therefore enabling it to better compete for customers it does not currently serve".
The ACCC is expected to make a decision by early December.
