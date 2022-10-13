A new initiative is helping residents explore the beautiful coastlines of the Eurobodalla while getting back into an active lifestyle.
Mossy Point's Region X kayak guides kickstarted the 'Young at Heart' program aimed at helping retirees or people who want to get back into exercising to live an active life while enjoying the outdoors.
Sea guide Garran Carnall has been kayaking since he was a child, and leading trips for Region X for the past two years.
For him, kayaking provides a form of freedom and opportunity and access to some of the most beautiful places in the shire many people don't even know exist.
"We have an amazing coastline and river system which allows us to see things the general population don't see," he said.
"It's an adventure of the local area."
For Mr Carnall, kayaking is a hobby, a passion, a job and also a workout. He said it was a fantastic activity to help people get back into doing exercise without extreme pressure on the body.
Mr Carnall said kayaking was more passive than other popular forms of exercise such as running or cycling.
"It's calmer on the body, your heart rate isn't super elevated, but you are still using the majority of your body," he said.
The first session of the new program was held at Mossy Point on October 10, and Mr Carnall said the participants had a wonderful time.
"There was some anxiety," he said, "but the group felt more equipped and confident as they learnt the new skills."
The six-week course sees participants learn kayaking skills and then paddle along the shire's different estuaries and the coastline.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
