Close to 60 residents have been treated to a whale dance as part of a community resilience program.
The Phoenix Community Wellbeing Program for the Mogo Village Chamber of Commerce began in March this year, and has so far delivered resilience training workshops, a cultural healing day, confidence training workshops for teenagers, a healthy eating display and now a whale watching adventure.
The rain and wind could not deter two humpback whale mothers and calves from serenading the boat for the majority of the whale watching experience, breaching and playing beside the amazed onlookers.
Phoenix program manager Natalie Stockdale said the whale watching experience was predominantly about bringing joy to people.
"It's for pure joy and boosting wellbeing through connecting with nature and wildlife," she said.
"Having fun is part of self care."
She said the joy on the participants faces as they watched the whales perform showed the day had been a great success.
"They were in awe and so much joy," Ms Stockdale said.
"They felt exhilaration, awe, energised and rejuvenated. They were still on a high the next day."
It was also an opportunity for the community to socialise and relax - both of which Ms Stockdale said contributed to building community resilience.
The final part of the wellbeing program is the creation of a book "by the community and for the community," Ms Stockdale said.
She is collating uplifting stories reflecting individual and community resilience. The books are not for sale, but will be given to community members and volunteers.
Residents can contribute to Phoenix: the rise of the resilient community by emailing Ms Stockdale: natalie@stockdalewellbeing.com
The Phoenix Community Wellbeing Program is funded by the NSW Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
