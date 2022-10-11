'Sharpy's' final thoughts after almost 38 years with the council

We all need to take responsibility in an emergency. That is what we saw the community do and that was the most inspiring element of that awful time. There will be more natural disasters in the future and we must all commit to being prepared. Directly engaging with so many people - often in quite stressful situations - has provided unique insights and driven me to put together our Eurobodalla Infrastructure Resilience Plan to address major challenges to resilience, including some well outside the remit of local government.