The Nelligen Bridge Replacement Project is ahead of schedule, with Transport NSW bringing forward the planned opening of the bridge.
The new bridge is expected to be open early 2023, weather permitting.
The concrete bridge deck has been poured and the concrete safety barriers installed.
The next developments in the project are adding railings, preparing the pavement and installing the drainage system.
Transport NSW estimates the entire project, including the demolition of the old bridge, will be complete by the end of 2023.
The $148 million project began in 2021.
