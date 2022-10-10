Tomakin SSC Fishing Club have held their first Mighty Bonanza Fishing Competition since the bushfires.
Despite the wet weather on Saturday October 1, 100 competitors entered the 40th iteration of the annual competition to see who could reel in the best catch.
However, for event organiser Trevor Brown, the event is all about providing families and fishing enthusiasts an opportunity to get together and celebrate their mutual love.
"Seeing families fishing together was the highlight," Mr Brown said.
He loves seeing people who grew up at the club returning with their kids and taking the opportunity to learn new skills, reconnect with old friends or just relax and wet a line.
On Sunday the conditions were more favourable, and some impressive catches were made, including a 3.2 kilogram snapper, a 1.1 kilogram bream and the biggest catch of the weekend: an 18.6 kilogram gummy shark.
"It just had a great community atmosphere," Mr Brown said.
"It brings people interested in fishing together and generates camaraderie."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
