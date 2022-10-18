Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
37 Long Beach Road, Long Beach

By House of the Week
October 18 2022 - 10:00pm
Prepare to be impressed

4 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 37 Long Beach Road, Long Beach
  • $989,000
  • Agency: Ray White Batemans Bay
  • Contact: Steven Mason 0414 937 352
  • Inspect: By appointment

"This wonderful home in Long Beach offers the perfect blend of location, lifestyle and convenience," said agent Steven Mason.

