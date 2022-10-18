Prepare to be impressed

"This wonderful home in Long Beach offers the perfect blend of location, lifestyle and convenience," said agent Steven Mason.
"Downstairs you will find two bedrooms, a laundry and a study nook, along with an amazing outdoor area that has a natural bush oasis feel including an outdoor shower.
"Upstairs is a light-filled open plan living with an exquisite kitchen featuring a bi-fold servery window, enclosed entertaining area with an outdoor kitchen that is simply stunning with a beautiful rain forest-like vista."
Other features that you will be impressed by include a "large lounge with front veranda drenched in natural sunlight."
The main bedroom is generous in size and has a walk-in robe, plus an ensuite which is spacious and modern.
Meanwhile there is a separate living area with a studio that can sleep the guests, family or teenager.
The block size is 758.8 square metres and it includes an outdoor undercover spa area and tranquil gardens.
There is also a large garage in the backyard as well as a handy single garage at the front.
"Located just 400 metres from the Golden Sands of Long beach, I can not think of another reason why you shouldn't start packing your bags to move in today".
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here.
Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
