Gillian Wilde wins Eurobodalla Basil Sellers Prize

Moruya artist Gillian Wilde has won the Eurobodalla Prize in the 2022 Basil Sellers Art Exhibition.
Her watercolour and collage artwork Glory Going depicts a female red-tailed black cockatoo hanging upside down.
The work is one in a series Ms Wilde did on the bird, and she hopes it will help people appreciate the beauty and wonder of the birds they so often walk past without seeing.
"Australian birds are crying out to be painted because they are such marvelous creatures," she said.
"They are everyday miracles.
"They do such wonderous things and come in such a variety of colour and shapes.
"We sometimes just accept them without appreciating them."
Ms Wilde has been painting since her childhood, but found more time to commit to her passion in the last decade since retiring.
It took her a week of painting, drawing and gluing to bring Glory Going to life.
Ms Wilde has been a finalist at the Basil Sellers Art Exhibition before, but 2022 was her first year winning.
She was presented with $5000 prize money by mayor Mat Hatcher at the opening of the exhibition in Moruya on October 7.
The Basil Sellers Art Prize exhibition runs at the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre in Moruya, more fondly known as The Bas, Tuesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm, until Sunday November 20.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
