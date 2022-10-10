Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Gillian Wilde wins Eurobodalla Basil Sellers Prize

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated October 10 2022 - 8:48am, first published 3:15am
Mayor Mathew Hatcher presented Moruya artist Gillian Wilde with the $5000 Eurobodalla Award for her work Glory Going. Picture supplied.

Moruya artist Gillian Wilde has won the Eurobodalla Prize in the 2022 Basil Sellers Art Exhibition.

