River levels are receding, but a group of 100 campers cut off near Yadboro west of Ulladulla are still stranded.
The group had planned to come out October 6, but as the rain stopped and the roads started drying out on October 10, SES deputy zone commander for the south eastern zone Matt Price said the campers were still stuck.
"I've been speaking to them every few hours and resupplying all their needs," Mr Price said.
The group could be rescued by helicopter, however have asked to be able to drive their vehicles out so they can go home without having to come back for cars later.
Instead, resources have been delivered by air to resupply the group.
Mr Price said the SES were performing reconnaissance trips to see if the roads had dried enough for the groups' 2wd cars to drive out.
"If heavy vehicles go through, it churns up the roads for the other vehicles to come out," he said. "We are going to let the roads dry so they can drive their cars out."
Mr Price said the rivers were dropping at a rapid rate of eight centimetres per hour.
He estimated the campers would be safely out by Tuesday, or Wednesday at the latest.
With heavy rainfall expected to continue throughout summer, Mr Price said residents should be warned that the ground was already saturated.
"Lower rainfall than normal is going to cause flash flooding," he said.
"Plan ahead, think ahead and make good decisions.
"Whatever you do, don't drive through flood waters - it's not worth the risk."
He said residents should clear their drains between wet weather events and, if possible, increase their drainage systems.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
