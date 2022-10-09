Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Michael Thomson has won the 2022 Basil Sellers Art Prize

October 9 2022
2022 Basil Sellers Art Prize Winner - Michael Thomsons oil on canvas An Encounter on the Path that Leads to the River. Picture supplied.

Michael Thomson has won the 2022 Basil Sellers Art Prize for an oil work exploring male identity.

