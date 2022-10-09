A recent biodiversity survey has laid the foundations for a draft biodiversity strategy for the Eurobodalla.
Eurobodalla Shire Council ran a survey earlier in 2022 gauging community interest and understanding around biodiversity.
The survey included asking respondents their favourite flora or fauna
The spotted gum took the top spot, followed by kangaroos, black cockatoos, burrawangs, echidna, glossy black cockatoos, white-bellied sea-eagles, yellow-bellied gliders, gang gangs and greater gliders rounding out the top 10.
Eurobodalla Council's environmental planner Stacey Clohesy said biodiversity was the variety of life.
She said there were three types of biodiversity.
"These include the variety in the genetic information of individuals within a population, the number of different species at a given location, and the variety of different habitats within a region," she said.
"At any of these levels, high biodiversity is considered a good thing because it indicates more resilience to changing conditions.
"That's why we need to protect and enhance biodiversity."
The survey results - along with community workshops, information stalls, and stakeholder meetings - have given rise to key areas that could provide structure for a draft biodiversity strategy for Eurobodalla.
Ms Clohesy said the council would run a series of community drop-in sessions to prioritise these areas.
"These key areas include valuing and protecting biodiversity, enhancing and restoring biodiversity on both public and private land, enabling Yuin People to care for country, and engaging and connecting the community to biodiversity principles and actions," she said.
"These lead to practical actions. For example, establishing wildlife corridors or pursuing opportunities for Indigenous land management. The community's priorities for different actions will form the backbone of a draft Biodiversity Strategy that will be presented to the community early next year."
