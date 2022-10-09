Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Community consultation sessions are gathering diverse opinions on biodiversity

Updated October 10 2022 - 8:48am, first published October 9 2022 - 10:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eurobodalla Shire Council is calling on residents to have a say on their local biodiversity. Picture by James Tugwell

A recent biodiversity survey has laid the foundations for a draft biodiversity strategy for the Eurobodalla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.