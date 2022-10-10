Chat Sports
South East Sport Conference
Connect with other local clubs and dream up the future of local sport, at the South East and Tablelands Regional Sport and Recreation Conference. Coming to the Bay Pavilions at Batemans Bay on Friday and Saturday (October 14-15), the event is a prime opportunity to meet sport industry experts, as well as those who keep all codes going in our region. Conference registration is free and online, but get in before October 13 to secure your spot.
Picnic Day
National Picnic for Nature
Join fellow nature-lovers of the Eurobodalla for a lovely picnic at the botanic gardens, in celebration of the state-wide Picnic for Nature event. It's all about connecting with community, while enjoying biodiversity in our area. Local environment groups will have stalls and hold talks, and generally be up for a chat. Bring a plate to share - there will be barbecue facilities available to use. Come along to the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens on Sunday (October 16), 12pm to 2pm.
Have your say
Biodversity forums
Do you want to see more wildlife corridors in the Eurobodalla? Or perhaps you'd like the council to pursue Indigenous land management around the region? Whatever you'd like to see Eurobodalla Shire do in our environment, it could happen if you speak up. Council is hosting community drop-in sessions on its next biodiversity strategy during October, to make sure it reflects what the people want. Sessions will be at Batemans Bay Rotary market (October 16), Narooma Rotary market (October 23), The Bas in Moruya (October 26), and Moruya Country Markets (October 29). As the name says, simply drop in and have a chat - full details are on Council's website.
Have a go
Goldfield guides info session
Love history and a good chat? Consider becoming a guide at Montreal Goldfield. The team is hosting an information session for those interested in being a historical guide on Monday (October 17). Hear from the current guides about the goldfield's history, and what it's like to lead the tours. Happening 1pm to 4pm at the Montreal Goldfield Heritage Centre Centre, Wallaga Lake Road, Wallaga Lake. Afternoon tea will be provided. For more info, call or text Carolyne: 0402 064 802.
Art Event
Love, Hope, Renewal
Get to mosaicking in Moruya, for the next Love Hope Renewal art event. Everyone who calls Moruya home is invited to be part of this community celebration day. Bring along your stories to share and join in a fun community art installation, or just come along and enjoy the free local food and live local music. Simply show up to the SAGE Garden on October 23. 110 Queen St, 10am to 3pm.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
