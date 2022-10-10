Do you want to see more wildlife corridors in the Eurobodalla? Or perhaps you'd like the council to pursue Indigenous land management around the region? Whatever you'd like to see Eurobodalla Shire do in our environment, it could happen if you speak up. Council is hosting community drop-in sessions on its next biodiversity strategy during October, to make sure it reflects what the people want. Sessions will be at Batemans Bay Rotary market (October 16), Narooma Rotary market (October 23), The Bas in Moruya (October 26), and Moruya Country Markets (October 29). As the name says, simply drop in and have a chat - full details are on Council's website.