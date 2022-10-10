Read the winning works from Mayor's Writing Competition

"So what's your problem dear?" the lady creaks in a worn and weary voice as she plops down in the chair next to the fire. She looks under her seat and pulls a box seemingly filled with wool and knitting needles. I take this opportunity to run away because it seems like the best option. But just as I'm standing up, the lady, clearly realizing I wasn't going to answer her question, remained surprisingly calm and pulled out a purple and gold decorated beaded bag from the box. From the bag she withdrew a copper-plated small cauldron. And then, I feel it. I don't know exactly what it is, but I feel something wonderful, mesmerising and magic bouncing around inside me, yelling out that this is going to be the most extraordinary experience of my life. My curiosity takes the better of me. "Why on earth would you need that?" I ask. My voice sounds horse and dry, it feels like the first time I've spoken in years. "I'm a witch", the witch replies. The answer had clear as crystal the whole time but that didn't make me a bit less shocked. "A WITCH!" I exclaim. The witch cackles, "You can call me Ella".