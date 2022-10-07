Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Registrations still open for regional sports conference at Bay Pavilions

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated October 7 2022 - 1:41am, first published 1:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The South East and Tablelands Regional Sport and Recreation Conference will be held at Bay Pavilions on October 14 and 15.

Registrations are still open for the South East and Tablelands Regional Sport and Recreation Conference at Bay Pavilions later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.