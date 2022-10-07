Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Warren Sharpe leaving role at Eurobodalla Shire Council after 37 years

Updated October 7 2022 - 12:34am, first published 12:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eurobodalla Shire Council's Director of Infrastructure, Warren Sharpe OAM, is leaving his role after almost 38 years with the council. Picture supplied.

Eurobodalla Shire Council's director of infrastructure, Warren Sharpe OAM, is retiring after almost 38 years on the job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.