Bermagui's Kylie Scott was awarded 2022 NSW Adult Volunteer of the Year for the South Coast region on Wednesday, October 5.
The awards were announced at a ceremony in Batemans Bay.
Ms Scott has been volunteering with the Bermagui Breakers AFL Club since 2014 when she became treasurer.
"It just grew from there. I kept getting roped in for all these various roles," Ms Scott said.
She is the club's secretary and treasurer and also manages the canteen and club merchandise.
Ms Scott said she got involved because her son and daughter played football and her partner, Phil Summerfield, was coach.
Mr Summerfield is now president and Ms Scott's daughter continues to play and coach.
Ms Scott said she particularly enjoyed watching the kids coming through the grades.
"It is very rewarding and it is nice to look back at the club's accomplishments," she said.
"This year we won two premierships and you feel part of that.
"It is hard work and a lot of time but you do see the rewards and we have really tried to make it more of a family-friendly club as opposed to just a boys' club."
The Bermagui Breakers' senior women's team started in 2017 and the youth girls' team began last year.
The day before games Ms Scott sets things up and she is there at 7am on game day to ensure the canteen is ready for the first bounce in juniors at 8am.
"The last game finishes at 4.30pm and then you have to clean up and then I go home and enter all the results."
Ms Scott said the Sapphire Coast AFL competition was driven by a team of dedicated volunteers.
"It isn't just me. There are many many people doing chores," she said.
Like many, the Breakers are constantly on the look out for volunteers.
"That is probably the reason I do more because there are not the people to do it," Ms Scott said.
"It is always good to have fresh faces and we encourage people to get involved.
"Everyone makes the day happen, whether it is putting up flags or being a timekeeper."
The NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards are run by The Centre for Volunteering to acknowledge the outstanding effort of volunteers working across all sections of the communities throughout the state.
The regional finalists are invited to the Gala State Ceremony for the announcement of the 2022 NSW Volunteer of the Year around International Volunteer Day in December.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
