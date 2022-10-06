Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bega runner Russell Dessaix-Chin secures first international podium at Cologne Marathon

Joel Erickson
Joel Erickson
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:45am, first published 5:42am
Russell Dessaix-Chin at the finish line of the Cologne Marathon. Picture by Christoph Edeler.

Bega resident Russell Dessaix-Chin has run one of his best marathon's to claim third place at the Cologne Marathon in Germany, his first podium outside of Australia.

