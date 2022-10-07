Bay Theatre Players' (BTP) latest dramatic performance is in the final weeks of rehearsal.
Calendar Girls is based on the true story of a group of women from the Women's Institute living in Yorkshire in 1998.
When one of their husbands dies from Leukaemia, the colleagues decide to make a nude calendar to raise funds to buy a new sofa for the hospital waiting room. The calendar was scandalous at the time, attracting worldwide attention and ultimately selling 88,000 copies.
Director Candy Burgess said the play was both funny and emotionally moving.
"It's a beautiful story of friendship. I love the relationship between the women," she said.
Ms Burgess said the props were amazing and added to the drama.
"We've got a cake trolley you wouldn't believe you can't actually eat what's on there," she said.
Creating the props is no easy feat in itself: anything on stage must be theatre-safe, able to be bumped and moved around quickly without breaking.
The play is prop-heavy, and indeed it needs to be to protect modesty during the on-stage shooting of the calendar.
"There's a lot of interest into how we are going to pull the shooting of the calendar on stage off," Ms Burgess said.
"My women are brave because they are naked, but we have some well-placed props we hope behave.
"This was a thing for them to deal with.
"I thought we'd have to ease our way into [the nudity], but they all just went for it."
Whenever the play is performed, there is a tradition that the cast shoot their own calendar to sell, with the profits supporting the Leukaemia Foundation.
The BTP cast shot their own calendar which will be available for purchase at the theatre or online.
"It's lovely to know you are doing this and benefitting something," Ms Burgess said.
Ms Burgess has been involved with BTP for more than 20 years - directing, acting and juggling all the other jobs that underpin live theatre performances.
She last directed Drowsy Chaperone - which was delayed 18 months because of COVID.
After the drawn out rehearsal experience, Ms Burgess thought she'd had her final directing curtain call, and planned to hang up the clipboard and only perform for BTP, not direct.
However Ms Burgess is back.
Calendar Girls had been suggested as a play for BTP a few years ago, and Ms Burgess agreed to direct - fleetingly hoping she could simultaneously act. She found that a step too far.
The play is widely-known, especially after the 2003 film starring Helen Mirren and Julie Walters.
Because it was someone else's suggestion, Ms Burgess had to read, read and re-read the script multiple times to learn the characters and fall in love with the storyline.
"I had to get into the character's skin before I could pass that on to the cast," she said.
The 13 cast members have been rehearsing for three months to create the play.
Some stars are making their stage debut, and others are BTP returning regulars
"I am incredibly proud of the cast," Ms Burgess said.
She hopes this will be her final time directing so she can focus on performing on stage.
Calendar Girls opens on October 21 and runs for 12 shows.
The 12 shows are on 7:30 pm on October 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 and November 1,3,4 and 5 and matinee 2pm performances October 23, 30 and November 5.
Tickets are available on the Bay Theater Players website: baytheatreplayers.com
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
