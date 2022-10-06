Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Public forum to discuss Tilba's environmental future

Updated October 6 2022 - 5:45am, first published 2:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Tilba.

Tilba Environment Landcarers will discuss the option of making the Tilba area a 'biosphere' at a public forum in Central Tilba later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.