Man found dead in smoke-filled house in Moruya

A man has been found dead inside a smoke-filled home in Moruya.
About 2.35pm on October 5 emergency services were called to a unit on Evans Street, Moruya, after reports it had blackened windows and was filled with smoke.
NSW Fire and Rescue entered the home and found no active fire, however; the occupant - a 40-year-old man - was located deceased.
Officers from the South Coast Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic police.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway, which is not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui.
