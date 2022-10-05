Financial boost for future events

Two funding announcements have given a financial boost to future events in the Eurobodalla.
The River of Art Festival and Narooma Oyster Festival each received funding of $20,000 per year from the Eurobodalla Shire Council, in a three-year agreement.
Council tourism events coordinator Oliver Batten said both festivals were significant large-scale events for the shire, offering distinctive experiences and attracted huge numbers of tourists.
"Council's funding offers organisers a solid base and a show of confidence from which to continue their quests for funding and sponsorship to run these growing events," Mr Batten said.
"It's fantastic to see our hallmark events flourishing this year with Narooma Oyster Festival smashing record numbers and River of Art recently delivering the spectacular Luminous: Art After Dark event."
He said the events showcased the vibrant, diverse and fun experience of living in or visiting the Eurobodalla.
Mayor Mathew Hatcher was pleased to announce the hallmark funding at the River of Art festival launch earlier this month.
"These events create a sense of local pride through highlighting the unique produce, arts and culture of Eurobodalla to the thousands of visitors who attend," Cr Hatcher said.
"The three-year funding agreement gives these events long-term surety of council support."
In another funding announcement, the council has secured $287,582 from the state government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
The funding has been allocated to six community events which will be held between October 2022 and March 2023.
Three events will be run by the council's community development and arts departments. This includes a series of creative arts events, a celebration of children and families, and an all-abilities festival.
The Bay Pavilions will run a community events program comprising eight separate marquee events.
In March, Adventure Junkie will host an adventure race with kayaking, trekking and mountain biking in Batemans Bay and Mogo areas.
