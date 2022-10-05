Council road maintenance crews are focusing on fixing potholes after a week of heavy rain and increased long-weekend usage.
Seven Eurobodalla Shire Council road maintenance crews have been diverted to pothole repairs, with priority given to the busiest roads.
These include South Head Road and North Head Road in Moruya, George Bass Drive and Cullendulla Drive, and Dalmeny Drive in the shire's south.
The council said repairs would be temporary and wouldn't last long, but the aim was to reduce the risk of vehicle damage and potential for crashes in the short term.
More permanent repairs will be made once the roads dry out and equipment becomes available.
Hundreds of low-lying and roadside drains will also be cleared of leaf matter and debris to prevent potential flooding.
While a strong weather warning is forecast again this week, crews will work in the rain to make the necessary road repairs and unblock drains.
Mayor Mathew Hatcher said the state of the highway continued to be an issue, with the Transport for NSW work at Turlinjah, north of Bodalla, especially problematic.
Cr Hatcher said council staff would be asking Transport for NSW to urgently repair potholes on the highway in the Eurobodalla.
Drivers are asked to slow down and take extra care on the roads, and to watch out for workers.
