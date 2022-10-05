Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Eurobodalla Shire Council road maintenance workers are focusing on fixing potholes

Updated October 5 2022 - 2:08am, first published 1:00am
Eurobodalla Shire Council road maintenance teams are focusing on fixing potholes. Picture by Kate Healy.

Council road maintenance crews are focusing on fixing potholes after a week of heavy rain and increased long-weekend usage.

