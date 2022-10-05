Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

CABBI's new president's love for woodwork is in the genes, just like the tools he inherited

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated October 5 2022 - 5:18am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New CABBI president has a history of woodworking

Derek Lark loves the unlimited possibilities of working with timber, and how a great chunk can become something delicately beautiful.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.