New CABBI president has a history of woodworking

Derek Lark loves the unlimited possibilities of working with timber, and how a great chunk can become something delicately beautiful.
Woodworking is just one of a plethora of different mediums used by artists in Creative Arts Batemans Bay Inc. (CABBI) - of which Mr Lark is the new president.
He has been woodworking since he picked up a hammer as a youngster learning from his grandfather - whom he considers a "master craftsman".
"I just wanted to learn at his side," Mr Lark said.
He made all manner of things with his grandfather, but notably remembers a small wooden sailboat he would float across the Parramatta River in Sydney on weekends.
However, the busyness of work took over, and it was only when he retired that Mr Lark picked up the carpentry tools again.
He began making things - anything - playing around and exploring what he still remembered.
He photographed some of his craftmanship and sent pictures to his uncle.
"Would grandfather think this is okay?" he asked.
Unbeknown to Mr Lark, his uncle had been storing his grandfather's old woodworking tools waiting for a descendant to take up interest in the craft.
Now Mr Lark is using and restoring his grandfather's woodworking tools while chiseling, sawing, carving and joining away creations to be sold at the CABBI Gallery in Mogo.
Mr Lark said there was a great sense of pride when any piece was finished.
He loves the different textures of wood, the endless possibilities of finishes, and the natural whorls and arches of the grain - like unique finger prints.
At the Gallery, he has wrapped his and other artists' works carefully in crepe paper to be sent as presents all around the world. He finds joy in knowing a little piece of Australian timber he loved and shaped is being used somewhere else in the world.
Mr Lark said there was joy in selling a piece and sharing the story behind it. So too, he loves seeing other CABBI members who lack confidence thrilled when someone purchases their piece for the first time.
For the president, that is what CABBI is all about - a place of exchanging knowledge, developing skill and growing in confidence.
Anyone can be in CABBI, able to choose the extent of their involvement. There are annual exhibitions, weekly open-air painting sessions and opportunities for workshops and learning.
Mr Lark hopes to leave CABBI strong and sustainable into the future.
Just that morning he was reinstalling the Gallery's exhibition after the floor was renovated; December flooding filled the space with thigh-high water.
"We've been here a long time, and we'll be here a lot longer yet," he said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
