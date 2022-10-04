Lighthouse seen for miles

UNDER the new award Shire employees are reduced by 4s per week from Sept 4 th .
CONGRATULATIONS to Miss Muriel, second eldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bown, of Bergalia, who has successfully passed her examination in St. Margaret's Hospital, Sydney. Nurse Bown is expected home in a few days on a visit to her parents.
The following vital statistics for the quarter ending 30 th September supplied by our C.P.S. :- Births : 10 males, 15 females; total 25. Deaths : 5 males, 7 females; total 12.
OUR obliging young telegraph messenger, Master Phil, third son of Mr. and Mrs. Dace Crapp, of Yarragee, has received notice of his promotion to Wagga. Phil expects to leave for his new appointment next week.
A BABY, 7 1/2 months old, of Mrs. Alf Richards, of Eurobodalla, was admitted to the Moruya hospital at 4 p.m. on Sunday, but died at 6 p.m., the croup, from which it was suffering, being too far advanced for the child's life to be saved.
Narooma residents may be justly proud of their one-time school-mate Miss Wilma Berkeley, daughter of Mr. W. Easdown, and whose voice has captivated Dame Nellie Melba. ... "The coming diva" graciously consented to give the Moruya people an opportunity of hearing her lovely voice prior to her departure for London.
MONTAGUE ISLAND [By N.R.]... At present there are three men on the island, Mr. R. Pyburne (acting in charge), Mr. C. Tennant (relieving), and Mr. S. Kells (relieving).
Mr. Williams, the man in charge, is at present away on sick leave. They have a
lonely and apparently monotonous life. Once in two weeks-providing the weather is favourable-the steamer pulls up and a boat is taken over to receive provisions and mail. This appears to be the only break in their dreary loneliness. Seagulls are there in their thousands, the fried eggs make a delicious meal. Rabbits, penguins, goats (200) and a few fowls and one horse make up the rest of living things on the island.
The island is made up of two huge round knobs, one of granite and the other of ironstone. There is a distinct division between the two, in fact, in rough easterly weather two islands are formed.
The lighthouse has a revolving optic light with four bull's eyes and can be seen on a clear night from 35 to 40 miles away.
At the present time a hundred or more seals are mating close to the island and during the recent visit of the writer, a huge whale was sporting himself unpleasantly close to the launch we were in. ... It is indeed a pleasure to inspect such a place.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.