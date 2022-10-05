Moruya Public School kitchen garden is introducing children to the wonders of growing and cooking their own produce.
Grade three and four students were huddling around the covered outdoor tables laden with the homegrown ingredients for potato and leek soup and flat bread as they were given instructions on cutting and chopping.
Every student wanted a turn at every activity - slicing onions, dicing leek, mincing the garlic, stirring the pot.
There was an excitement in the air that Moruya Public School learning and support teacher Jane Coppin said happens every Thursday when students from grade two to six have their rostered garden kitchen period.
"Guaranteed attendance is up on a Thursday," Ms Coppin said. "They don't want to miss it."
She has seen children's bewildered faces as they pull a carrot from the ground for the first time - learning carrots are grown in soil, not produced in supermarkets - and seen students who struggle to concentrate while sitting inside thrive in the outdoor learning environment.
"When we launched the garden, it was all about 'how does this affect kids?'" Ms Coppin said.
"We had kids who had never cracked an egg.
"Now they are armed with the tools to cook themselves a meal."
The program challenges the students to share what they learn at school at home. Ms Coppin has received lauding feedback from parents: kids identifying vegetables while shopping, or helping cook to provide their parents a 'night off'.
Students are also pushing the boundaries of what they would normally eat, through enjoying delicious recipes such as beetroot hummus or lentil dahl.
One excited student, after trying the broccoli curry he'd just help to cook, told Ms Coppin "I don't usually like broccoli, but this is fantastic."
"It's great life skills," Ms Coppin said.
A group of visionary parents began working on the garden around 2010, however it was formally included in the school as a branch of the Stephanie Alexander kitchen garden program in 2014.
Ms Coppin was the kitchen teacher at the time and has only seen the garden grow from strength to strength, and be included in the curriculum as a part of the classroom program.
"It's embedded in the school now and it's here to stay," she said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
