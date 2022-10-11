Secluded tranquil paradise

"This quality new water-frontage home, on approximately 3.2 acres, is perfect for those looking for an oasis in a private and tranquil setting," said agent John Murray.
"From the initial gated and private sealed access road with manicured grass verge and bounded by rainforest reserve, there is a sense of relaxation and resort-style living.
"Ideally sited in an elevated position on the stunning Wagonga Inlet with direct access to the water, you can launch your boat from the adjoining waterfront reserve. This modern on-trend residence is truly special.
"Built and lovingly cared for by the current owners, the home has been designed to capitalise on the incredible location that offers filtered water views and quality living.
"The living and dining area are the heart of the home, featuring a fireplace and high ceilings opening out to a covered, north facing deck."
The main bedroom also opens onto this deck and features two sizeable robes; one walk-in and one built-in.
A short stroll from the home, via the fire pit, is a retreat with a single car garage that is currently configured as a games room and guest retreat, with its own kitchenette, the fifth and sixth bedrooms plus a bathroom.
This is "a remarkable property for anyone looking for a private, luxurious escape in a tranquil setting within 10 minutes drive - under 6km - to the local shopping plaza."
