Support for new families in the Eurobodalla has been boosted with the official opening of Tresillian care in Moruya.
Tresillian is a not-for-profit parenting service supporting families in the early stages of a child's life. They have delivered more than 300 appointments since opening an office in Moruya in March.
Tresillian CEO Rob Mills said the organisation aimed to support parents to build confidence and enjoy the critical early years of their child's life.
They provide specialist support on early parenting issues including breastfeeding and bottle-feeding, infant settling, toddler behaviour and perinatal anxiety and depression.
First time parents Glenn Forsyth and Brooke Ling approached Tresillian when their seven month old first-born Cash was struggling to sleep.
"He wasn't sleeping during the day at all," Mr Forsyth said. "The afternoons were horrible."
The couple had heard horror rumours about parenting services, but knew as soon as they called Tresillian child and family health nurse Kate Tiller they'd made the right choice.
Ms Tiller was able to provide tips and advice over time to manage Cash's sleep cycle.
"Now he sleeps for two hours in the morning and an hour in the afternoon," Ms Ling said. "Dinner time isn't horrible and he sleeps at night.
"It makes life enjoyable again."
Ms Ling was perennially tired and on the verge of breaking down. All that has changed.
"Everything is pleasurable now, and we are enjoying him."
She recommends the service to all new mums.
The Tresillian office at 5 River Street Moruya was officially opened by Minister for Women, Regional Health and Mental Health Bronnie Taylor on October 4.
"I know how difficult it can be adjusting to life with a new baby and having support services available close to home can make all the difference," Ms Taylor said.
She also opened the Tresillian 2U Van which will travel from Batemans Bay to Bermagui on Mondays to Thursdays providing support to young families who might otherwise struggle with travelling to the Moruya centre.
Tresillian nurse unit manager Kylie Murgatroyd said the van was very important to providing support for families.
"People who are struggling to get out of the house with a baby or even get up and get dressed in the morning - any barrier that we can remove to make things easier for them to get support is so important," she said.
"After bushfires and COVID and people having babies in isolation, anything that makes it easier for families is just so important."
Tresillian work with children from birth to age three.
Families can book online www.tresillian.org.au or ask their local GP or Child & Family Health Nurse for a referral.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
