Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A petition calling for radiotherapy services in the Eurobodalla Hospital gained almost 5300 signatures

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:21am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The petition calling for radiotherapy was presented to local MPs in Moruya. From left to right: Bega MP Dr Michael Holland, One New Eurobodalla's Mylène Boulting, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Can Assist Bega's Peter Van Beracht.

A petition calling for radiotherapy services in the Eurobodalla has been officially received by local politicians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.