Electric vehicles take over at South Coast's first EV Expo

The South Coast Health and Sustainability Alliance has labelled its first Electric Vehicle Expo a success, as almost 1000 people attended the event over the weekend.
The expo was held at Corrigans Beach Reserve on Saturday, October 1, and organisers SHASA said there were between 800 and 1000 people who attended the event.
"The expo brought together a number of vendors and local EV owners to give residents and visitors an opportunity to learn more about electric vehicles," a SHASA spokesperson said.
"There were cars, scooters, and bikes as well as lawn mowers and outboard motors in display.
"The locally owned EVs on display included the more affordable MG SUV through to the Porsche Taycan. The Canberra Tesla Club also came along with a range of Tesla Models."
The spokesperson said there were "several" Nissan Leafs, a Jaguar I-Pace, a Volvo XC 40 Recharge SUV, and a Hyundai Ionig 5 on display.
"It was impressive to see more than 20 electric vehicles on display all in the one location," they said.
"The vehicle owners were very busy answering questions about what it's like to own and run an electric vehicle in the Eurobodalla Shire."
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips opened the expo and outlined the commitment the Federal Government has made to implement a range of measures to increase the uptake of electric vehicles.
Bega MP Dr Michael Holland outlined the health and well-being benefits of electric vehicles, and SHASA president Kathryn Maxwell highlighted the efforts SHASA had been making to increase the amount of EVs in the Shire.
"Purchasing an electric vehicle will make the biggest reduction in your greenhouse gas emissions," Ms Maxwell said.
"SHASA had embraced Saul Griffith's vision to reach net zero emissions by eliminating household use of fossil fuels and electrifying everything."
The SHASA spokesperson said people came from as far away as Bega, the Shoalhaven and Canberra to attend the expo.
"Dozens of test drives were done in the SHASA Nissan Leaf, with many drivers expressing amazement at how nice the car was to drive," they said.
"SHASA also launched its Electric Vehicle Member Offer in partnership with the Good Car Company which will provide locals with information and access to new and second-hand EVs."
