Aircraft crashes on South Coast beach after trying to save surfer from '20 foot' shark

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:24am, first published October 3 2022 - 10:26pm
South Coast surfer Bill Ballard makes lucky escape thanks to the courage of two frequent flyers who flew down in their aircraft to warn him about a huge shark approaching. Photo: Amandine Ahrens

A South Coast surfer has recalled the moment an aircraft crashed on a South Coast beach while trying to warn him about a shark in the water.

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

