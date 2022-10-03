Food trail on path to state award

From front page
"All the businesses in the Shire support each other and love that there is so much good produce in the region, so having that as the centrepiece for the campaign was logical and easy for us."
The Food Trail Campaign can be found at the top of the Eurobodalla Shire website. Next up for the Shire's tourism team is a summer campaign called 'Welcome to our Happy Place' that will go live on October 7.
"We're busy putting together about 110 videos that will go out on our social media channels for the next four to five months," Mr Booth said. "We've done 40 videos with local businesses and the rest will be destination videos.
"We're also doing a lot of copywriting and working with third-party providers to make sure we've got content in the right places to draw visitors for the summer."
