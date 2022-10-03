Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Aboriginal Community and Place Grants program open

Updated October 3 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:17am
Aboriginal Community Groups can now access grant funding as part of a new State Government program. Picture supplied.

Aboriginal community organisations and groups can now apply for funding through the State Government's new $30 million Aboriginal Community and Place Grants program.

