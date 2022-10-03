Aboriginal community organisations and groups can now apply for funding through the State Government's new $30 million Aboriginal Community and Place Grants program.
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Ben Franklin, said the program was about achieving tangible, community-centred outcomes across NSW, and to drive practical support for Aboriginal communities.
"Eligible Aboriginal community organisations and groups can apply for grants of up to $250,000 for one-off projects that will effectively empower Aboriginal communities to drive social, tangible change," he said.
"This is an exciting and unique program that will invest critical funding into the hands of Aboriginal communities who best know how to deliver culturally appropriate and community-centred opportunities and outcomes for their community."
Mr Franklin said the grants were targeted to support projects at a "grassroots level", and may include skills development programs for Aboriginal community members, IT upgrades for organisations, office equipment, or infrastructure to enhance accessibility and mobility.
"We know that investing in local community initiatives will significantly increase the likelihood of NSW achieving our targets under the National Agreement on Closing the Gap," he said.
Coalition of Aboriginal Peak Organisations co-chair Anne Dennis said the grants program would "drive local change" and contribute towards the targets under the National Agreement on Closing the Gap.
"One of the challenges of Closing the Gap targets on a state and national level is the priority areas are seeing improvements collectively while community members on the ground may not have experienced any change in employment, health or housing outcomes for a number of years," she said
"This important State Government funding round is about communities identifying their needs and accessing support in order to experience measurable change locally and sooner. It's designed to help close the gap at a local level."
"If an Aboriginal Medical Service identifies child development issues in the community, the Community and Place Grants funding can help expand the care offered to Aboriginal children.
"This is a singular opportunity for Aboriginal organisations and groups to obtain funding to drive much-needed change within their communities."
The program is open until 5pm on Friday, October 14. More information is available here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.