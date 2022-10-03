The Far South Coast will have two representatives in Australia's Women's World Cup squad this summer.
Cobargo's Millie Boyle, fresh off an NRLW premiership win with the Newcastle Knights, and Bega's Kezie Apps were both named in the 24-woman squad who will travel to England later this month.
The 2022 World Cup will be Kezie Apps' second after she was a key part of Australia's winning 2017 squad. She has played 11 test matches for Australia since her national team debut in 2014.
She has also been named as one of the co-captains of the squad.
Millie Boyle will play at her first World Cup and will get just her second test match for Australia after her debut game in 2019.
Thirteen of the players picked for Australia have never played a test match for the Jillaroos, and only five, including Apps, are survivors from the 2017 squad.
Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman, Mr Peter V'landys AM congratulated the players on worthy selection into the squad.
"The growth of the women's game in Australia and across the sport has been clear in recent years, and will be highlighted at the Rugby League World Cup," Mr V'landys told NRL.com.
"The standard of the NRLW competition has been exceptional and I'm looking forward to seeing so much of the talent we have seen in Australia replicated on the international stage."
Coach Brad Donald said it was tough process to come up with the final squad, but he is looking forward to the World Cup kicking off in four weeks' time.
"We had to make some difficult decisions in selecting this team but we have faith every player selected will do our country proud," Donald told NRL.com.
"We can't wait to travel to England as we look to retain the World Cup trophy."
The Jillaroos will play the Cook Islands, France and New Zealand in their round robin games in York in the United Kingdom.
