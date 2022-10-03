Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Millie Boyle leads Newcastle Knights to NRLW premiership

By Nrl.com
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:24am, first published 3:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Knights skipper Millie Boyle and her teammates with the spoils of victory after their grand final victory against Parramatta on Sunday. Picture Getty Images

Cobargo's Millie Boyle has helped the Newcastle Knights make NRLW history as captain of the club's maiden premiership team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.