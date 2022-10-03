Catherine Britt's Bush Pubs Tour
Smokey Dan's, Tomakin
On October 7, come see multi Golden Guitar Award Winner Catherine Britt as she brings her acclaimed Bush Pubs tour to Smokey Dan's in Tomakin. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased on the humanitix website. They're on sale now, so don't miss out!
Moruya Country Market
Riverside Park, Moruya
The Moruya Country Market is a vibrant market held every Saturday morning on the banks of the stunning Moruya River. There is something for everyone with over 140 stallholders selling everything from locally grown fresh produce, delicious home made preserves and baked treats, handmade arts and crafts, pre loved books, clothing, bric-a-brac, and refreshments. Come by on October 8 from 8.00am to 1.00pm to check it out.
Active Art Showcase
Space Studio, Batemans Bay
Mental health and resilience was the focus of a series of six creative workshops for local youth. This showcase exhibits the artworks created by artists aged 12-24 years in these workshops. Artists, their families and support networks can enjoy the day with live music, youth guest speakers and mental health providers. Come along from 10.00am to 1.00pm on October 9.
Eurobodalla Archers Open Day
Tallara Drive, Moruya
Come and try a dynamic sport at the Moruya range on Sunday 9 October 2022 from 09.00. Several types of bows of both modern and historical types will be available to try out. There will be multiple sessions available where you can try archery with all equipment provided and an introduction to our activities.
Rock N' Roll Dance Party
6 Beach Road, Batemans Bay
Swing on in for a great night of free live Rock n' Roll when Minnie & the Moonrakers get the dancefloor jiving in the Rock n Roll Dance Party night on Friday October 7, 7.30pm to 11.30pm. This is a great night for the whole family.
Regrowth Performance
Rooma Studios 98A Campbell Street, Narooma
ReGrowth Performance #4 is here! Join us Saturday October 8th for a night of music, storytelling and food at Rooma Studios. The show will include a talented group of young people from Narooma and surrounds who have totally devised their experiences and stories into a theatre and performance piece. Doors open at 6.30pm with a free pizza truck and live music, before the performance starts at 7.30pm.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
