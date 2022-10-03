Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
From an archery open day to a Rock N' Roll dance party, there's lots on in the Eurobodalla this week

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:22am, first published October 3 2022 - 11:00pm
Test your skills at the Eurobodalla Archers open day. Picture from file.

Catherine Britt's Bush Pubs Tour

