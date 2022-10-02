Tomakin's Rally for Recovery has secured almost $8000 in grant money to purchase pallets and pallet jacks to help improve efficiency at the popular charity shop.
The grant comes from a partnership between the Federal Government and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.
The grants is part of the first round of the Strengthening Rural Communities - Rebuilding Regional Communities (RRC) program.
Rally for Recovery received $7,664 for their "lightening the load" project which will "support volunteer safety and build organisational capacity and efficiency through the purchase of pallet jacks and pallets to assist the removal and storage of heavy furniture items donated to people in need after the Black Summer bushfires".
Three other south coast organisations received funding from the same round of grants: The Scouts Association in Ulladulla received $2,550 to help host a weekly community morning tea, Big Hart Inc in Nowra received $20,000 for creative arts and digital storytelling workshops, and Marine Rescue NSW in Huskisson received $4,328 for the purchase of a Jason's Cradle device.
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said she was "delighted" to see the organisations receive financial support.
"Local people still have a long way to go in our recovery and we know from experience what a difference these community-led programs make," she said.
"Strengthening our resilience and improving health and wellbeing needs to be the focus - and I am really pleased to see this funding flow through to local organisations thanks to the Australian Government.
"I will keep working with local organisations to ensure our community receives the support we need."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.