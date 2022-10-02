Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Rally for Recovery Tomakin receives almost $8k in grant money

Updated October 3 2022 - 5:24am, first published October 2 2022 - 10:53pm
Rally for Recovery has received almost $8000 in grant money to purchase pallets and pallet jacks. Picture supplied.

Tomakin's Rally for Recovery has secured almost $8000 in grant money to purchase pallets and pallet jacks to help improve efficiency at the popular charity shop.

