Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Eurobodalla Shire Council a finalist at NSW Tourism Awards

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
September 30 2022 - 6:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul West in the Eurobodalla Shire Council's food trail campaign which is a finalist at the NSW Tourism Awards. Picture supplied.

Eurobodalla Shire Council has been named as a finalist at the 2022 NSW Tourism Awards for its Eurobodalla Food Trail marketing campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.