Eurobodalla Shire Council has been named as a finalist at the 2022 NSW Tourism Awards for its Eurobodalla Food Trail marketing campaign.
The campaign is a finalist in the 'Tourism Marketing & Campaigns' category at the awards which will be held at Luna Park in Sydney on November 17.
Council's manager of tourism and events, Tim Booth, said being a finalist for the award was recognition of his team's "incredible effort".
"The team put in an incredible effort putting this campaign together for the Eurobodalla Food Trail," he said.
"We've worked with more than 80 local businesses on the campaign, and we worked with local legend Paul West for some videos where he's using local ingredients to educate people on how to use that produce.
"Once that all pieced together, we felt it was an exception campaign and we saw terrific results through our analytics."
Mr Booth said one aim of the campaign was to spread visitors throughout the Shire.
"We wanted to push visitors to our smaller towns and villages, and we got data to show that was happening," he said. "Last summer was incredible, and part of the reason for that success was this campaign.
"We thought it did an incredible job, and we're pleased to be listed as a finalist."
Mr Booth said the main reason the campaign was so "special" was the quality and diversity of hospitality offerings in the Eurobodalla Shire.
"There's so much diversity of food and drink offering across the Shire," he said.
"Whether that's our world-famous oysters, our cheese or anything in between, there's always something for everyone, and we love promoting where you can go to enjoy these delicacies.
"All the businesses in the Shire support each other and love that there is so much good produce in the region, so having that as the centrepiece for the campaign was logical and easy for us."
The Food Trail Campaign is still the Shire's main marketing campaign, and can be found at the top of the Eurobodalla Shire website.
Next up for the Shire's tourism team is a summer campaign called 'Welcome to our Happy Place' that will go live on October 7.
"We're busy putting together about 110 videos that will go out on our social media channels for the next four to five months," Mr Booth said.
"We've done 40 videos with local businesses and the rest will be destination videos.
"We're also doing a lot of copywriting and working with third-party providers to make sure we've got content in the right places to draw visitors for the summer."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.