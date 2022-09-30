Marita Smith was 13 when she attended an author's panel at the Milton Theatre as part of a school trip.
Now, 20 years later, Ms Smith has put the finishing touches on Resilience, the final novel in her Kindred Ties trilogy, with plans to release the book in early November.
Resilience follows Convergence and Emergence in the trilogy, and wraps up the story arc Ms Smith first published in 2017.
She described her books as "Avatar the Last Airbender meets Orphan Black". Kindred Ties is a science-fiction series about people who can communicate with animals, and the "shady organisation" wanting to study their genetics for "nefarious purposes".
"I've been working on these books for a while," Ms Smith said. "The first one was published in 2017, and the second one came out in 2018.
"We've had a bit of a hiatus because unfortunately my publisher died unexpectedly in 2019."
Ms Smith's publisher was Garry Evans of Harbour Publishing House. HPH closed in 2019 after Mr Evans death, but have assisted Ms Smith in self-publishing her most recent work.
"It'll be available as a paperback and an e-book," Ms Smith said. "I'm contacting bookstores up and down the coast and a few bookstores in Sydney, so I'm hoping to have it well distributed."
Ms Smith, who identifies as a "queer person", moved to the South Coast in 2000. She went to university in Canberra and spent time travelling the world, but found herself drawn back to the coast.
Her identity is represented in her books, which she says contain "queer characters who just exist in the world".
"Growing up, there wasn't much queer representation in the novels I had access to," Ms Smith said.
"It's really exciting to be able to write a trilogy with strong, queer characters who are just part of the world - it's affirming queer people exist and that we should embrace that rather than censor it.
"It's been amazing living in this small community, everyone's is extremely accepting. I was a little worried about coming out here, but everyone was like 'great, that's awesome'."
The author's panel at the Milton Theatre is the moment Ms Smith said she fell in love with the idea of writing.
"I always had such unfettered access to books as a kid, and I really enjoyed stories and the intricate worlds authors are able to create," she said.
"When I was 13 my school had some writers come to the Milton Theatre to do a panel presentation. I remember sitting there with my notebook and thinking 'wow, you can be an adult and write stories'.
"I've never forgotten that experience. I've done a lot of dry writing in the past, but I really wanted to do something a bit more creative rather than just writing essays.
"I finally got the point where I decided to do some travelling, work on some farms, and I just decided I wanted to write something."
The end of the Kindred Ties trilogy won't be the end of Ms Smith's writing career, however she did admit a trilogy was "a lot of work".
"I'm hoping to start on a new book soon and keep writing young-adult science fiction," sh esaid.
"I have a small mushroom farm and I'm an academic editor, so I'm either at the computer or in the lab dreaming of the next story I will write.
"Because I'm self-employed, I can live and work here on the South Coast, and that's a great combo."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
