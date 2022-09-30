Researchers from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment will spend nights on Snapper Island on Batemans Bay to monitor Little Penguins.
The move is part of monitoring efforts that will take place this spring as part of a new conservation research initiative.
Council and the DEP are working together to ensure the penguin colony is better understood, and breeding success is maximised into the future.
Senior DPE scientist Nicholas Carlile and his team of penguin researchers have been working with Council's environment team over the past few years.
Together they have monitored marine debris and restored penguin habitat by removing weeds, replanting native vegetation, and addding artificial burrows to create more nesting opportunities.
Mr Carlile said researchers will be moving about the island after sunset until early hours of the morning.
"We will be working at night on the island to enable a full count of the population," he said.
"A GPS tracking study to look at the movements of the birds may also be carried out.
"While lighting of the birds at night is not recommended, lights will be seen on the island as researchers move about doing their studies."
Council's invasive species supervisor Paul Martin said the research would help better understand the conservation status of the species in NSW.
He said research would also capture the penguins' movements in relation to available food resources and potential threats to their survival.
"We are so lucky to have Snapper Island here in the Bay; all our efforts out there appear to be increasing the breeding success of the island's Little Penguins," he said.
READ ALSO
"This increased monitoring will really help us to understand population trends and how to best tailor habitat restoration efforts to benefit these cute little guys."
Mr Martin reminded the public Snapper Island was a no-go zone.
"The general public must adhere to Council's no landing policy as many of the penguin burrows are hidden under a dense carpet of knee-high vegetation," he said.
"The penguins can very easily be trodden on and injured or killed.
"Visitation can also lead to nest abandonment, so it's super important we keep disturbance to an absolute minimum."
The penguin monitoring on Snapper Island is part of the Seabirds to Seascapes research program, funded by the NSW Environmental Trust.
More information on the research program can be found at www.dpie.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.