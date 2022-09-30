Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Researchers on Snapper Island, Batemans Bay for Little Penguins

Updated September 30 2022 - 5:15am, first published 1:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The research team huddle for a quick photo as they begin monitoring Little Penguins on Snapper Island. Picture by Eurobodalla Shire Council.

Researchers from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment will spend nights on Snapper Island on Batemans Bay to monitor Little Penguins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.