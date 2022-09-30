Events in the Eurobodalla Shire have received a boost thanks to two funding announcements from the Council and the NSW Government.
River of Art Festival and Narooma Oyster Festival both received Council funding of $20,000 per year for the next three years, and the council has also secured $287,582 from the state government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
Tourism events coordinator Oliver Batten said the River of Art and Narooma Oyster Festivals were large-scale events for the Shire which attracted "huge" numbers of tourists.
"Council's funding offers organisers a solid base and a show of confidence from which to continue their quests for funding and sponsorship to run these growing events," he said.
"It's fantastic to see our hallmark events flourishing this year with Narooma Oyster Festival smashing record numbers and River of Art recently delivering the spectacular Luminous: Art After Dark event."
Mr Batten commended volunteer committees behind the events, and said their efforts wouldn't go unrecognised.
"Their commitment to showcasing Eurobodalla as a vibrant, diverse and fun place to live and visit is incredibly important," he said.
"It's a pleasure to work collaboratively with the committees on these annual events."
Mayor Mathew Hatcher said he was "pleased" to announce the hallmark funding at the River of Art Festival launch earlier this month.
"These events create a sense of local pride through highlighting the unique produce, arts and culture of Eurobodalla to the thousands of visitors who attend," he said.
"The three-year funding agreement gives these events long-term surety of council support."
Meanwhile, the money from the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program will go towards six community events to be held between October, 2022, and March, 2023.
Three of the events will be run by the Council's community development and arts department. This includes a series of creative arts events, a celebration of children and families, and an all-abilities festival.
The Bay Pavilions will run a community events program comprising eight marquee events.
In March, Adventure Junie will host an adventure race with kayaking, trekking and mountain biking in the Batemans Bay and Mogo areas.
Finally, tourism company Southbound Escapes will offer 'Connection to Country' involving First Nations experiences for locals and visitors.
