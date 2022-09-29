Four men charged after investigation into alleged drug supply on South Coast

Four men have been charged over the alleged supply of prohibited drugs on the South Coast.
The South Coast Police District established Strike Force Wirrinda in October, 2021, to investigate the supply of cocaine and MDMA in the Batemans Bay area.
In August, police intercepted a package sent from Batemans Bay to Queensland allegedly containing white powder, believed to be cocaine, concealed in a children's toy.
As part of ongoing investigations, police stopped a vehicle on the Federal Highway, Wollogorang, on Tuesday, September 6, and allegedly found more than 360 grams of MDMA which police believe was bound for distribution on the South Coast.
On Wednesday, September 28, police searched four homes in the Batemans Bay area and two homes in Braddon and Mitchell in the ACT.
During those searches, police allegedly found and seized seven firearms, gel blasters, a replica handgun, ammunition, two poker machines, cannabis, about one kilogram of tobacco, steroids, and a crystallised substance believed to be MDMA.
Police also allegedly found $1600 in cash, a hydraulic pill press, gunpowder, and a prohibited laser point.
Police also arrested four men aged 24, 45, 23, and 26.
The 24-year-old man was arrested in North Batemans Bay and charged with seven counts of supplying a prohibited drug, taking part in the supply of prohibited drugs, supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, possession an unauthorised firearm, and participating in criminal group activity.
He was granted conditional bail to appear in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, October 24.
The 45-year-old man was also arrested in North Batemans Bay and charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing ammunition without a permit, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon with a permit, and possessing a gaming machine that isn't approved.
He was also granted conditional bail to appear in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, October 24.
The 23-year-old man was arrested at Batemans Bay police station and charged with manufacturing a prohibited drug greater than the indictable quantity, five counts of supplying a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug - commercial quantity, supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, participating in group criminal activity, and possessing a prohibited drug.
He was refused bail to appear before Batemans Bay Local Court on September 29.
The 26-year-old man was arrested in Braddon, ACT, on a NSW Policearrest warrant and charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug - commercial quantity, and knowingly/recklessly directing a criminal group.
He was refused bail to appear before Queanbeyan Local Court on September 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.