Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Cleanaway starts Eurobodalla Shire Council contract

Updated September 29 2022 - 6:17am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council's new waste services contract begins this weekend

The Eurobodalla Shire's waste services will look a little different next week as new trucks take tot he street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.