Council's new waste services contract begins this weekend

The Eurobodalla Shire's waste services will look a little different next week as new trucks take tot he street.
Waste service company Cleanaway will begin a new seven-year contract from Saturday, October 1, for both household kerbside collection and public place litter collection.
Council's waste services manager Nathan Ladmore said Cleanaway would continue a quality service that protects and preserves the environment.
He said the Cleanaway trucks were packed with safety features and new technology.
"The new trucks have an automatic brake that engages when reversing if needed as well as 360-degree cameras for the safety of residents and visitors, especially throughout holiday times when the shire's population explodes," Mr Ladmore said.
Mr Ladmore said the collection service will not change for residents.
"Continue to put your bins out the night before your collection day and they will be serviced as usual, just by a new blue truck," he said.
Mr Ladmore thanked former contractor Suez who held the waste services contract for 25 years.
"Suez and their local staff have served this community very well over many years, including during the bushfires when they went above and beyond to help," Mr Ladmore said.
"We thank them for their dedicated service."
