Batemans Bay could soon have its own commercial seaplane service to Sydney after discussions between the Batemans Bay Business Chamber and Sydney Seaplanes.
Aaron Shaw, managing director of Sydney Seaplanes, and two pilots met with David Maclachlan and Charles Stuart from the business chamber and councillor Amber Schutz at the new Batemans Bay floating pontoon on Wednesday, September 28, to determine the suitability for seaplane services.
The group agreed the service would be possible with "minor" modifications to the wharf's deck, and will now bring a proposal to the NSW Government to "effect changes to the wharf" according to a chamber spokesperson.
Mr Shaw told the Bay Post he'd love to see the service start in "late summer or early autumn" next year pending approvals.
"We've already got the planes and a lot of experience operating them around Sydney, and we've got a base right in the middle of the harbour," he said. "We've also got a nation-wide air operating certificate issued by CASA, so the hard bits are already in place.
"What we'd need in order to start regular services to Batemans Bay is the infrastructure to dock here, and we're here today to look at what's already in place.
"This dock was put in place for a variety of uses, one of which was seaplane access, and the good news is it's quite suitable, it just needs a little bit of modification to get our planes on it."
The service would initially start with a 10-seat Cessna Caravan which can use Moruya Airport as a back-up, but seaplanes can hold up to 18 people.
The flights would be just under an hour, and Mr Shaw said the service would be somewhere between $200 and $250 per person each way.
"The South Coast of NSW is such a beautiful area, and to fly above it is stunning even when the weather's not great," Mr Shaw said.
"Access between Sydney and Batemans Bay isn't easy, so we want to attract higher-end tourism to this part of the state and help people access some of the beautiful hotels and restaurants the South Coast has to offer."
The idea to bring a seaplane service to Batemans Bay started back in 2017 when the business chamber met with Transport for NSW to propose a floating pontoon.
The proposed pontoon was incorporated into the bridge works, and the Eurobodalla Shire Council adopted the pontoon into their Batemans Bay Waterfront Master Plan.
Mr Shaw said COVID-19 gave his company an opportunity to think about growth avenues, including servicing regional parts of the state.
"COVID-19 caused enormous disruption to tourism and aviation businesses, but it also gave us an opportunity to plan for other things in the future," he said.
"We had a moment in time to take a deep breath and think about the next step for this business, and this transport service evolved from that.
"Our landing site in the harbour provides enormous convenience to customers as opposed to Sydney Airport which is getting harder and harder to transit through."
While Batemans Bay to Sydney is the only concrete plan at the moment, Mr Shaw said the company was also looking into expanding the service to Narooma and looking at a Canberra to Batemans Bay service.
