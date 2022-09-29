Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Majors Creek's Curtis Bennett wins woodchopping championship

Sarah Foy
By Sarah Foy
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:16am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Scrivener, Curtis Bennett, Zac Giouzelis at the Stihl Timbersports Rookie Championship on the Gold Coast. Picture supplied.

A talent for woodchopping has taken Curtis Bennett of Majors Creek around Australia, and now the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Foy

Sarah Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.