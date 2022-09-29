A talent for woodchopping has taken Curtis Bennett of Majors Creek around Australia, and now the world.
The 22-year-old won the Stihl Timbersports Rookie Championship on the Gold Coast, earlier this month.
READ MORE:
"The competition is filled with some of the most talented rookies from around Australia," Curtis said.
"The crowd and atmosphere at Broadbeach was electric."
Woodchopping is in Curtis' blood. His grandfather was a world champion and his father, a NSW champion.
Curtis says that family pedigree comes with high expectations both on the scene, and behind it.
"We don't go anywhere for second place," he said.
In terms of training, Curtis says woodchoppers are fitter then they look.
Woodchoppers are generally "big men" and at six foot six and 145 kilograms, Curtis is no exception.
Curtis' whole life revolves around wood. He spends winter cutting firewood and summer manufacturing wood splitting machines.
"Growing up all my mates were woodchoppers," he said.
The woodchopping circuit starts in January and runs every weekend to the end of May. For athletes like Curtis, it's a way of life
"We travel from Bega down the Far South Coast and up to Grafton and Far North NSW," he said.
Each year Curtis competes in Queensland and at the royal shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne. He's been to New Zealand and heads to Sweden next month.
Curtis says its a great life but "different". The sport has damaged both of his shoulders and he has growths on the femur bones in both legs.
"It's extremely hard on your body. It's high intensity, high impact, high fitness," he said.
"When the axe goes into the wood it enters at about 240 kilometres an hour and then comes to a complete stop. That shock and that jolt is pretty hard on your body."
When he goes to Sweden next month it will be as a reserve for the men's side, which means he may not cut. However, he is hopes to take out first place when he returns, next year.
"Right now I am the best of 25 axe men in Australia. When I go back to Sweden in May I'll compete for the world title with the best 13 in the world," Curtis said.
Unlike other sports that are youth-focused wood choppers reach their peak at about 35 years of age.
"It's all about experience," Curtis said.
He hopes to one day pass his love and talent for the sport on.
"I love helping kids and have lots of visitors to my home where I help people train," Curtis said.
"I try to help as many young people as I can when we go to shows."
Despite his accomplishments Curtis has big goals for his future.
"I'd like to win the pro series. In normal woodchopping life at the royal shows I'm competitive with the pros. I've won the rookie series and of course I'm happy about it but it's still not where I want to be," he said.
"To win the pro side would make me really happy."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.