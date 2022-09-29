Byrne sets a club record with victory in Tassie pigeon race

The South East Racing Pigeons Combine had another successful weekend with two big races from the south.
Barbie and Mario Magrin completed a hat-trick of victories on Saturday, September 24, after their pigeons were fastest home from a start in Sale, Victoria.
Their winning bird recorded an average speed of 1.506 kilometres per minute to beat 600 other pigeons.
Manny Byrne of Mossy Point and Darcy Hoyer of Tilba Tilba finished second and third respectively.
"They are humble people who work tirelessly to promote the sport of pigeon racing in the southeast of NSW," a spokesperson from the SERPC said.
"Barbie and Mario deserve nothing but good things."
The combine also raced pigeons in Leslie Vale, Tasmania, on Sunday, September 25.
403 pigeons from lofts stretching from Newcastle to Tathra competed in the East Coast Long Distance Combine Tassie Race.
The first of the race birds were clocked on the main land early on Monday, and only nine pigeons timed in with seven of those birds belonging to south east members.
Manny Byrne of Mossy Point timed in the fastest pigeon with a grinding average velocity of 955 metres per minute over 14 hours.
Barbie and Mario Magrin of Wallaga Lake finished second, and John Mette of Bodalla was third.
Byrne's win means he has equalled a club record of 10 wins in a season, matching the mark set by Graham Ford in 2015.
Next week the birds will race from Welshpool and Phillip Island, Victoria.
