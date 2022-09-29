Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Manny Byrne, South East Racing Pigeons Combine race from Tassie

Updated September 29 2022 - 6:15am, first published 2:00am
Byrne sets a club record with victory in Tassie pigeon race

The South East Racing Pigeons Combine had another successful weekend with two big races from the south.

