100 Years Ago: £200,000 for rabbit-proof fencing

MR. James Greig, of Bergalia, has purchased a new Buick car through the local agent, Mr. Weatherby. The new locomotive apparatus arrived under the care of the agent last Friday. The color is French grey, and is of the famous four cylinder type. Mr. Greig took over on Monday last, and under the tuition of the sub-agent, Mr. Nelson, is progressing favourably towards the manipulation of same. This is the third Buick for Bergalia in the last six months, and brings the total number of cars up to five for the place. Now, Henry, what about the purchase of a "Lizz."