100 Years Ago: £200,000 for rabbit-proof fencing

All snippets taken from the Moruya Examiner of September 30, 1922, by the Moruya and District Historical Society.
THE Minister for Lands has announced the Government's intention to grant £200,000 for rabbit-proof fencing.
The following tennis players will represent Moruya against Bateman's Bay to-day on the local courts: - Mesdames Ison, Simpson, Armstrong, and Sanders, Messrs. Carter, Knight, Feneley, Armstrong and Sanders. Play to commence at 1.30 p.m.
MR. T Cooper is having his Campbell Street property improved by the erection of a new paling fence, Mr. F. Ryan being the contractor. If other landowners would go and do likewise, the appearance of some of the town's back yards would be greatly enhanced.
MR. James Greig, of Bergalia, has purchased a new Buick car through the local agent, Mr. Weatherby. The new locomotive apparatus arrived under the care of the agent last Friday. The color is French grey, and is of the famous four cylinder type. Mr. Greig took over on Monday last, and under the tuition of the sub-agent, Mr. Nelson, is progressing favourably towards the manipulation of same. This is the third Buick for Bergalia in the last six months, and brings the total number of cars up to five for the place. Now, Henry, what about the purchase of a "Lizz."
OWING to heavy rain falling on Saturday afternoon and evening the dance at Bodalla in aid of the Moruya hospital was not very well attended, however those present had a very enjoyable time. A novelty waltz was won by Mr. G. Craft and Miss Alice Lipscombe. Mr. E. Anlezark was M.C. and Mr. Desclen was in his usual place at the piano.
NAROOMA. (From our Correspondent.) The wood-chop ... was held on the 23rd instant, under the auspices of the Soldiers War Memorial Hall Committee. The £5 prize and the logs were generously donated by Mr. J. P. Hyland, of the Narooma Hotel. There was a fairly large attendance, and during the chopping contest there was keen excitement, which made a very enjoyable afternoon. A collection was taken up on the ground by the committee resulting in the sum of £3 being added to the Memorial Hall Fund. Following is the result of the chop: - Final. C. Backhouse, 13 secs - 1; T. Hawke, 26 - 2; R. McMillan, scratch - 3. Barling Bros. were unfortunate in having their axes damaged during the chop.
A lively squad of the Narooma Progress Association was very busy on Wednesday planting ornamental trees along the southern side of Campbell Street section of the Prince's Highway, which, if all goes well, will further add to the beauty of Narooma in the future. The trees were received from the Botanical Gardens, Sydney.
